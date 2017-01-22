Would-Be Bomber Linked to IS Reportedly Arrested in North Lebanon

Army intelligence agents have arrested a would-be suicide bomber in north Lebanon, media reports said on Sunday.

“After close surveillance, a Lebanese army intelligence force arrested a Lebanese national in a northern region, and he was likely preparing for a suicide bombing in one of the Lebanese areas,” the pan-Arab daily al-Hayat quoted a high-ranking security source as saying.

“He was taken to the headquarters of the Intelligence Directorate in Yarze for interrogation about the location he had intended to target,” the source added.

Citing preliminary information, the source said the detainee was receiving instructions from a Raqa-based IS operative.

The report comes hours after security forces arrested a man wearing a suicide belt at Costa cafe in Beirut's Hamra district.

Some media reports said confessions by the man arrested in the North had contributed to thwarting the attack in Hamra.