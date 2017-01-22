Aoun, Hariri, Mashnouq Congratulate Army, ISF for Thwarting Costa Attack

Aoun, Hariri, Mashnouq Congratulate Army, ISF for Thwarting Costa Attackإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
President Michel Aoun on Sunday congratulated the military Intelligence Directorate and the Intelligence Branch of the Internal Security Forces for foiling a suicide attack in Beirut's Hamra district.
Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq had also congratulated the two intelligence agencies shortly after the operation on Saturday.
“Our unity protects the country and its citizens,” Hariri tweeted.
Mashnouq also hailed the army and the ISF over “this resounding security achievement.”
“I send endless salutations to both of them for the major efforts they are exerting to preserve security and safety in Beirut and entire Lebanon,” the minister said.
A man wearing an explosive bomb belt was detained overnight Saturday after entering the crowded Costa cafe in Hamra, one of the capital's busiest areas.
The cafe is on the main street of the bustling district, and was filled with people socializing on a weekend evening when the arrest occurred around 11:00 pm.
The man was injured during the arrest, with several soldiers holding him down to ensure he was not able to detonate the belt.
My respect and admiration for Mr. Saado Hariri is growing exponentially for congratulating the security agencies for foiling a suicide attack and for his improving things in the country.
My hat off to Mr. Saado for also congratulating the security forces on not arresting his father's assassins who are known by name and are wanted by the STL.
Could not write such a tribute without mentioning general aoun in particular who is now president for vowing to improve the security in the country and for arresting the kidnappers of Mr. Saad Risha.
The took crooks you mentioned not only don't represent their respective communities, but they sold their souls to the Iranian and Syrian devil. Well puppet, you know something about it, you also have someone pulling your strings ;)
**the two crooks**