Aoun, Hariri, Mashnouq Congratulate Army, ISF for Thwarting Costa Attack

President Michel Aoun on Sunday congratulated the military Intelligence Directorate and the Intelligence Branch of the Internal Security Forces for foiling a suicide attack in Beirut's Hamra district.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq had also congratulated the two intelligence agencies shortly after the operation on Saturday.

“Our unity protects the country and its citizens,” Hariri tweeted.

Mashnouq also hailed the army and the ISF over “this resounding security achievement.”

“I send endless salutations to both of them for the major efforts they are exerting to preserve security and safety in Beirut and entire Lebanon,” the minister said.

A man wearing an explosive bomb belt was detained overnight Saturday after entering the crowded Costa cafe in Hamra, one of the capital's busiest areas.

The cafe is on the main street of the bustling district, and was filled with people socializing on a weekend evening when the arrest occurred around 11:00 pm.

The man was injured during the arrest, with several soldiers holding him down to ensure he was not able to detonate the belt.