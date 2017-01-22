Mashnouq Seeks Security Plan to Combat Kidnap Rings

Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq has revealed that the Higher Defense Council will soon convene to mull and discuss a plan aimed at combating kidnap rings, which are especially active in the Bekaa region.

“There is an urgent need to devise a comprehensive plan for addressing this file,” Mashnouq told al-Mustaqbal newspaper in remarks published Sunday.

He noted that he held telephone consultations in this regard Saturday with President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

The minister also said that an agreement has been reached to hold a Higher Defense Council meeting to “lay out a strict security plan aimed at combating the kidnap-for-ransom phenomenon.”

The developments come in the wake of a four-day abduction of a 74-year-old Bekaa man, Saad Risha, who was kidnapped in Qab Elias and taken to the town of Brital.

Risha was released after massive road-blocking protests and intensive political contacts led by Speaker Nabih Berri and his envoy Bassam Tlais.

The man was eventually freed without a ransom but any of the five kidnappers has not been arrested until the moment.