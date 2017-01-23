Syria Rebels Vow to Continue Fighting if Astana Talks Fail

Syria Rebels Vow to Continue Fighting if Astana Talks Failإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Syrian rebels have vowed to continue fighting if talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime in the Kazakh capital Astana fail, a rebel spokesman said Monday.
"If the negotiations succeed, then we are with the negotiations," rebel spokesman Osama Abu Zeid told AFP.
"If they don't succeed, unfortunately we'll have no choice but to continue fighting."
The comment comes after the rebels refused to take part in face-to-face negotiations in a first session of talks with the regime.
It was unclear whether the rebels could take part in direct negotiations with the regime at a later session in Astana.
The opening session of the Astana talks could have marked the first time the armed rebel groups engaged in direct negotiations with Assad's regime since the conflict erupted in 2011.
Rebels have said that the talks -- organised by regime backers Iran and Russia and rebel ally Turkey -- are meant to bolster a frail truce brokered by Moscow and Ankara last month.
The regime meanwhile has pushed for a "comprehensive" political solution to the conflict, with Assad insisting that rebels lay down their arms in exchange for an amnesty deal.
More than 310,000 people have been killed and more than half of Syria's population displaced since the start of the nearly six-year conflict.
You call him butcher, the majority of humanity thanks him for his unbelievable achievements in destroying your evil headchoppers, hearteaters etc.
He is a butcher according to every credible human rights organization
He is a butcher according to every credible human rights organization
every credible? you mean the ones you deem to be credible, right?
lol very credible indeed.
I really hope they will keep fighting, and not surrender like they did in aleppo two days after vowing to fight till death. this time, we will want nothing less than their absolute and final annihilation.
Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International for a start
The Salafist zombies will have to take whatever offer the government gives them, or be destroyed. Beggars can't be choosers.
The important thing is that he decides more than your Saudifist brethren.
lol SaudiSalafist.com now you're pretending to care about syrian sovereignty?
Mowaten Irani .... Far more than you care about the Syrian people