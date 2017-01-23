Kuwait Declares State of Emergency over Oil Leak on Shore

Kuwait's national oil company has declared a state of emergency over an oil leak in one of its southwestern oil fields.

Monday's statement by the Kuwait Oil Co. did not identify the onshore oil field affected by the leak, which began Sunday.

The state-run Kuwait News Agency said the leak hit the al-Maqwa field.

The company said there's no sign of a toxic gas leak. It offered no details about how many barrels of oil had been spilled.

OPEC member Kuwait is a major oil producer. The U.S. Energy Information Administration says Kuwait produces some 2.7 million barrels of crude oil a day and holds the world's sixth-largest oil reserves.

In August, Kuwait announced a spill at its Ahmadi field. A February fire struck another oil well after a spill.