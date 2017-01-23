Costa Would-Be Suicide Bomber Says 'No Regret'إقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Interrogations continue with the arrested would-be suicide bomber who tried to detonate an explosive belt Saturday in the upscale Hamra neighborhood, as he proclaimed that he “does not repent his act” and “would do it again,” al-Akhbar daily reported on Monday.
Omar al-Assi was nabbed on Saturday inside the crowded Costa cafe, in one of the busiest neighborhoods in the capital Beirut.
The daily said interrogations with the assailant continue. He said he was not resentful for trying to target innocent civilians, “I am not sorry. I would do it again if I had to,” he was quoted as saying.
Reports have said that the assailant had entered the cafe and waited at a table for the place to become more crowded to inflict the biggest possible number of casualties.
A worker at the cafe said the assailant had a small chat with him about work, and asked about the rush hour at the place.
Sources said the man was being followed by security forces, who have stepped up foot patrols in the neighborhood in recent weeks.
The man was injured during the arrest, with several soldiers holding him down to ensure he was not able to detonate the belt, one security source said.
The army intelligence agents raided Assi's house in Sidon's al-Sharhabil area hours after the attack where they seized a computer and arrested two of his brothers and several of his relatives from the Bukhari and Habli families.
Military sources told LBCI television that the would-be attacker had taken part in the 2013 deadly clashes between the army and Ahmed al-Asir's group in the Sidon suburb of Abra.
Assi's mother was quoted as telling the Army Intelligence in South Lebanon during interrogations, that her son's conduct has changed recently.
He isn't related to Ahmad as Assir. He's from the (3)assi family.
The real criminals are the people who legitimize these acts. They brainwash guys like him to believe what they're doing is the right course
