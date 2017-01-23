Australian Ambassador Praises Security Efforts during Talks with Hariri

Prime Minister Saad Hariri received on Monday at the Grand Serail the Australian Ambassador to Lebanon Glenn Miles.

During talks, Miles hailed the Lebanese Security Force’s efforts mainly their success in foiling the attempt of a would-be suicide bomber that could have rocked Beirut's upscale neighborhood of Hamra over the weekend.

“We expressed our support for the Lebanese people, given the events in the weekend and the foiling of the terrorist attack in Hamra, which shows the strong confidence the people have in the Lebanese security services,” said Miles after the meeting.

“We discussed the strong relations between Australia and Lebanon including the strong people to people links, as well as the forthcoming elections and the progress towards them which is looking very positive,” he added.