Kataeb Urges Electoral Law that Ensures 'Diversity, Pluralism'

The Kataeb Party on Monday called for an electoral law that guarantees “correct representation, diversity and pluralism.”

In a statement issued after its political bureau's weekly meeting, the party warned anew against “procrastination in passing a new electoral law,” noting that the deadlines are nearing.

“The party will intensify its contacts with all the relevant parties, starting by the president, in order to reach the approval of a modern electoral law that ensures correct representation and preserves society's diversity and its political pluralism,” Kataeb added.

Speaker Nabih Berri and Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq have warned that the country is likely headed to parliamentary elections under the controversial 1960 electoral law due to the parties' failure to agree on a new law.

Hizbullah has repeatedly called for an electoral law fully based on proportional representation but other political parties, especially al-Mustaqbal Movement and the Progressive Socialist Party, have rejected the proposal, arguing that Hizbullah's weapons would prevent serious competition in the Iran-backed party's strongholds.

Mustaqbal, the Lebanese Forces and the PSP have meanwhile proposed a hybrid electoral law that mixes the proportional representation and the winner-takes-all systems. Berri has also proposed a hybrid law.

The country has not voted for a parliament since 2009, with the legislature instead twice extending its own mandate.

The 2009 polls were held under an amended version of the 1960 electoral law and the next elections are scheduled for May 2017.