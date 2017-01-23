Mobile version

4 Asir Supporters Held in Connection with Botched Costa Attack

by Naharnet Newsdesk 23 January 2017, 17:58
Four supporters of detained Islamist cleric Ahmed al-Asir were arrested Monday in the southern city of Sidon in connection with Saturday's botched suicide attack on Hamra's Costa cafe, state-run National News Agency reported.

“An army intelligence force raided several locations in the city of Sidon and its suburbs this afternoon,” NNA said, adding that four Asir sympathizers were arrested in the crackdown.

It identified them as Mohammed M. (owner of a car repair shop in the al-Hesbeh area), Marwan H. (hairdresser in the Taamir Ain el-Hilweh area), Mohammed D. (owner of a juice shop in the Zaroub al-Njasa area, and Hilal A.

“The arrests are linked to the investigations into the Costa incident,” the agency added.

Two brothers and two relatives of the Costa would-be suicide bomber, Omar al-Assi, were arrested Sunday at his family home in Sidon.

According to media reports, Assi had been injured during a 2013 Sidon gunfight between Asir's group and the Hizbullah-affiliated Resistance Brigades. He later became affiliated with the extremist Islamic State group which ordered him to carry out Saturday's failed attack.

Comments 8
Thumb nonabel. 23 January 2017, 20:15

A job well done by the army intelligence force.
What is left is to execute them, and let God sort them out!

Thumb terrorist 23 January 2017, 20:34

Noon Zabel, we are in agreement. Every single jihadist organization should be wiped out off the face of the earth. From Ankara to Tehran and from Timbuktu to Jakarta. You're being a reasonable man today. What happened? Did you fall on your head?

Thumb blablablablabla 23 January 2017, 21:57

are you going to wipe yourself?

I guess we will buy you a weapon if you agree

Thumb gigahabib 23 January 2017, 20:30

I remember when March 14 zombies defended Assir for going against Hezbollah (before he went on his killing spree).

Thumb janoubi 23 January 2017, 21:17

I defend anybody who goes against your filthy sectarian militia.

Thumb terrorist 23 January 2017, 21:32

75% of the Lebanese do, and more impressive 95% of the Lebanese expats as well.

Thumb Mystic 24 January 2017, 00:12

So you are traitors that must be dealt with, unfortunately you live in the West as refugees.

Thumb nonabel. 23 January 2017, 22:01

You are absolutely right giga. M14 clowns love Assir and his followers as long as they stay away from the resort town of Farayah.

