Trump 'Committed' to Egypt Military Assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump is committed to providing military assistance to Egypt, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Monday, after the new Republican leader spoke with counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Trump "underscored the United States remain committed to the bilateral relationship which helped both countries overcome challenges in the region for decades," he said.

Washington's annual $1.3 billion in military aid was briefly suspended under Trump's predecessor Barack Obama in 2013, following the ouster of then president Mohamed Morsi, but was fully reinstated in 2015.