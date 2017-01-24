Body of Missing Jbeil Man Found in Akoura

Body of Missing Jbeil Man Found in Akouraإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
After two days of search operations, the dead body of Lebanese citizen Majid Raji al-Hashem, 61, was found Tuesday buried in sand at a stone factory in the Jbeil town of Akoura, state-run National News Agency reported.
Al-Hashem had gone missing at dawn Sunday.
Several of the stone factory's Syrian workers had been detained on charges of involvement in al-Hashem's kidnap and murder.
Two of them were arrested earlier on Tuesday in the Mount Lebanon area of Bchamoun, LBCI television reported.
Al-Hashem, a cab driver, had gone missing Sunday in the Jbeil district. His relatives said he left his home at 5:00 a.m. for work.
His vehicle was found on Monday evening in the Jbeil town of Fetri.
wow i feel so sorry for people commenting the way they comment. you guys havent changed for the last 100 years. thank god i left lebanon to raise a life and a good living rather than staying busy listening to losers like you who still talk politics. some of you are just sad
There should be more of you posting in here. We all are peaceful debating despite appearances. Some are paid posters (militia recruits) others aren't but you should know that politics, corruption are everywhere at the core of our societies; its simply more visible in Lebanon. When navigating on our seas and oceans, when you see a huge iceberg (Lebanon) you'll change your course and avoid it, does it mean that you won't hit an iceberg with a nearly invisible tip (USA, France, or Canada for instance)? The answer is no.... it could go bad over there as well, but it's simply less likely. Societies change, by legalizing mass surveillance and spying of its citizens, the country you live in could go as bad as the Germany of the 1930s.... sooner than you think madam. Thank you for reading.
Ashraf 3alam..... Nasralaaat and Gerri's goons. No justice, no arrests... They're above our laws; They're saints!