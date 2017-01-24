Body of Missing Jbeil Man Found in Akoura

After two days of search operations, the dead body of Lebanese citizen Majid Raji al-Hashem, 61, was found Tuesday buried in sand at a stone factory in the Jbeil town of Akoura, state-run National News Agency reported.

Al-Hashem had gone missing at dawn Sunday.

Several of the stone factory's Syrian workers had been detained on charges of involvement in al-Hashem's kidnap and murder.

Two of them were arrested earlier on Tuesday in the Mount Lebanon area of Bchamoun, LBCI television reported.

Al-Hashem, a cab driver, had gone missing Sunday in the Jbeil district. His relatives said he left his home at 5:00 a.m. for work.

His vehicle was found on Monday evening in the Jbeil town of Fetri.