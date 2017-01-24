Nasrallah Discusses Developments with Visiting Iranian Official

Nasrallah Discusses Developments with Visiting Iranian Officialإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah held talks Tuesday with a visiting Iranian official, Hizbullah said in a statement.
Talks with Hossein Amir-Abdollahian -- an assistant to Iran's parliament speaker and the secretary-general of a conference for backing the Palestinian cause that will be held in Tehran – tackled “the political developments in Lebanon and the region,” the Hizbullah statement added.
The meeting was held in the presence of an accompanying Iranian delegation and Iran's ambassador to Lebanon Mohammed Fathali.
