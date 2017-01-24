Hariri Meets EU Envoys: Security, Electoral Law and Economy are Govt. Priorities

Prime Minister Saad Hariri met Tuesday at the Grand Serail with the ambassadors of the European Union member states to Lebanon and discussed with them the political situation in Lebanon and the region.

“During the last three months we were able to achieve a mini miracle by electing a president and forming a government. My government has three priorities: securing and stabilizing Lebanon; drafting a fair and just electoral law and holding the elections on time; and kickstarting our economy,” Hariri told the ambassadors.

Hariri continued: “The biggest challenge is to increase the economic growth from the present one percent or less to more than that with the presence of this large number of refugees.”

“This economic breakthrough can only be achieved through the renewal of confidence in the state and the government. We will put a new budget that includes tax cuts particularly for small businesses,” he added.

“I want to reiterate the need and the importance of investing in the Lebanese infrastructure because if we do not do that we will face a problem in shouldering the burdens of 1.5 million Syrian refugees,” Hariri said.

Stressing the importance of the EU-Lebanon trade agreement and the need to increase Lebanese exports to EU countries, the premier revealed that EU Ambassador to Lebanon Christina Lassen has suggested to “set up a working group of all relevant stakeholders to discuss obstacles facing access of Lebanese products to EU markets.”

“I welcome such initiative. This would contribute to increased economic activity, new job opportunities as well as potential new joint ventures. This is important to help Lebanon bear the burden of the Syrian displaced crisis, and in particular support host communities that are mostly rural in nature,” Hariri added.

He also emphasized Lebanon's commitment to “our partnership priorities for the coming year especially in security and countering terrorism; governance and the rule of law; fostering growth; and job opportunities.”