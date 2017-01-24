French Presidential Hopeful Macron Meets Lebanese Leaders

French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron held talks with President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Tuesday and said his country needs a more "balanced" policy toward Syria.

During a visit to Lebanon, the 49-year-old centrist said he wants France to talk to "all parties," including the regime of President Bachar Assad.

He said a political solution to Syria's war must include "a credible and continuous way" to deal with the millions of refugees who have fled the country.

“France will always be alongside Lebanon because its history, its values and those deep shared interests bind us,” said Macron after meeting Hariri.

Lebanon, which has a population of about 4.5 million, is home to more than 1 million registered Syrian refugees.

Macron, a former economy minister, is considered one of the leading candidates for France's presidency. Other top contenders are conservative Francois Fillon and far-right leader Marine Le Pen.