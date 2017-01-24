Conflicting Reports on Gunshots near Israeli-Lebanese Border

Conflicting reports emerged Tuesday evening about whether or not gunshots were fired towards an Israeli force near the border with Lebanon.

Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee announced on Twitter that “gunshots were heard fired towards a force that was conducting routine activities in an area overlooking the border with Lebanon, causing no casualties or damage.”

“The incident is being investigated,” he added.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz said Israeli forces scrambled near the Metulla settlement after “gunshots were heard from Lebanon.”

Al-Arabiya television had reported that “an Israeli military patrol came under gunfire near the Lebanese border.”

The Hizbullah-affiliated Military Media meanwhile announced that “there was no shooting at the Lebanese-Israeli border as claimed by the enemy's media.”

“The situation is normal in that region,” it added.

A Lebanese security source also told al-Mayadeen television that “no shots were fired from Lebanon towards Israel.”