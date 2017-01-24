Hariri Discusses with Berri Electoral Law, Security Situation

Prime Minister Saad Hariri held talks Tuesday in Ain el-Tineh with Speaker Nabih Berri.

Hariri was accompanied by his adviser Nader Hariri and the meeting was held in the presence of Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil.

State-run National News Agency said talks tackled “the current situations, a number of proposed projects, the security situation and the electoral law.”

Al-Jadeed television said the talks focused on the electoral law.