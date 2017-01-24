Mashnouq Confirms Costa was Target of 'Lone Wolf' al-Assi

Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq confirmed Tuesday that Hamra's Costa cafe was the target of the would-be suicide bomber Omar al-Assi.

In an interview with Al-Arabiya Al-Hadath television, Mashnouq also described the botched attack as a “lone wolf” operation.

“Lebanon, like other vibrant world capitals, is subjected to terrorism but the real difference is the security agencies' ability to carry out preemptive operations,” the minister added.

Assi was arrested inside Costa cafe in Hamra on Saturday night.

The cafe is on the main street of the bustling area, and was filled with people socializing on a weekend evening when the arrest occurred around 2100 GMT.

The man was being tracked by security forces according to media reports.

Assi was injured during the arrest, with several soldiers holding him down to ensure he was not able to detonate the explosive belt.

According to Costa employees, the man ordered coffee and chocolate and sat down inside the cafe for around ten minutes before going outside to make a phone call. Only then the undercover security agents pounced on him and removed the suicide belt.

Media reports said Assi was injured fighting alongside Ahmed al-Asir's group against a Hizbullah-affiliated group in Sidon in 2013. He later became affiliated with the extremist Islamic State group which ordered him to carry out the failed Costa attack, the reports say.

The Hamra neighborhood, a district known for shopping and nightlife, has not previously been hit by an attack.

But in June 2016, the army said it had arrested jihadists from the Islamic State group planning attacks against busy areas, including Hamra.