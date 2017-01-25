Lebanese 'Drug Dealers' Kidnapped in Wadi Khaled, Handed over to Syria
Two Lebanese citizens were kidnapped Wednesday in the northern border region of Wadi Khaled before being handed over to Syria, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.
“A Syrian young man lured and kidnapped two Lebanese nationals who hail from the town of Khrab al-Hyat in Wadi Khaled before handing them over to the Syrian army via the al-Muttaheda border crossing,” NNA said.
The agency noted that the two Lebanese men were active in drug trade.
