Ad-Diyar Editor Charles Ayoub Interrogated in UAE
Prominent Lebanese journalist Charles Ayoub, the owner and editor-in-chief of ad-Diyar newspaper, was being interrogated Wednesday in the UAE by Dubai Police.
Dubai Police, which denied reports that Ayoub was “arrested,” said he was “summoned for a limited period to testify regarding a libel and threats lawsuit filed by the director of the Rotana company.”
“In line with legal norms, the case will be referred to the public prosecution should the two parties fail to reach a reconciliation,” Dubai Police added.
Syndicate of Press Editors chief Elias Aoun meanwhile said Ayoub's daughter who lives in Dubai was not summoned with him, denying earlier media reports in this regard.
Aoun had earlier condemned what he called an “arrest,” saying he had launched contacts aimed at securing the "immediate release" of Ayoub.
Media reports said Ayoub was arrested by Dubai Police and that the reason behind his arrest remains unknown until the moment.
But the Lebanese geniuses at the Syndicate already condemned his arrest without even knowing why he was arrested.
Anyone knows something about this dude? Is he on iran's payroll or something? Just asking...
