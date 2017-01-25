Army Arrests IS Official in Arsal Ambush

Army intelligence agents on Wednesday arrested Lebanese citizen Abdul Hakim Ammoun in an ambush on the outskirts of the border town of Arsal on charges of belonging to the terrorist Islamic State group, state-run National News Agency reported.

Al-Jadeed television described Ammoun as a “hefty catch” given the “information he possesses.”

“In addition to belonging to the terrorist IS group, he took part in the battles against the army and participated in the killing of soldiers and civilians,” al-Jadeed added.

Militants from IS and the rival jihadist group Fateh al-Sham Front, previously known as al-Nusra Front, are entrenched in Arsal's outskirts and in mountainous areas along the undemarcated Lebanese-Syrian border.

The Lebanese army regularly shells their posts while Hizbullah and the Syrian forces have engaged in clashes with them on the Syrian side of the border.

The two groups overran the town of Arsal in 2014 before being ousted by the army after days of deadly battles.

The retreating militants abducted more than 30 Lebanese soldiers and policemen of whom four were executed and nine remain in IS' captivity.