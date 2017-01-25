Mogherini Arrives in Lebanon for Talks with Top Officials

Federica Mogherini, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, arrived Wednesday in Beirut on a two-day official visit.

An EU delegation statement said she will meet with President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil.

Mogherini met with Hariri shortly after her arrival on Wednesday evening.