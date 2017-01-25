Chicago Mayor Welcomes Federal Help, but Not Troops

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Wednesday that he would welcome federal law enforcement help to deal with a spiking murder rate, in response to a tweet from U.S. President Donald Trump promising to "send in the feds."

But he strongly rejected the notion that Trump might send in the National Guard.

Political leaders in Chicago were abuzz over the president's tweet promising to act if the city cannot "fix the horrible 'carnage' going on."

Chicago has struggled with a soaring murder rate and rampant shootings. Last year, there were more than 750 murders and 3,500 shootings, and this January has proven deadlier than last.

"The president has offered, and repeated, that he wants to offer federal help as it relates to public safety. I'm going to take him up on that offer," said Emanuel, a prominent Democrat who was former president Barack Obama's first White House chief of staff.

The mayor said he had spoken as recently as last week with White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Vice President Mike Pence.

"What we do agree is in using federal law enforcement resources to help and support local law enforcement," Emanuel said.

But the president's "send in the feds" comment prompted speculation among some that the National Guard could be called upon to help police the city, a notion the mayor rejected.

"I'm against it, straight up," Emanuel said. "It's antithetical to the spirit of what community policing is."

At the White House, press secretary Sean Spicer said the president was suggesting various forms of aid to Chicago to help it better enforce the law, "either through the U.S. Attorney's office or other means that will ensure that the people of Chicago have the resources to feel safe."