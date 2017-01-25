Gemayel Throws Support behind Aoun in Electoral Law Battle

Kataeb Party chief MP Sami Gemayel threw his support Wednesday behind President Michel Aoun's latest stances regarding the electoral law.

“The president's stance on the electoral law is advanced and the president is obliged to use all means at his disposal to press for the approval of a new electoral law,” Gemayel said in an interview on MTV.

Earlier in the day, Aoun had announced that he prefers parliamentary "vacuum" over the 1960 electoral law or another extension of the parliament's term.

“If I'm to choose between the extension of parliament's term or vacuum, my stance is clear in this regard -- I will choose vacuum,” Aoun said during a cabinet session.

“Let no one threaten us with vacuum or extension and the oath of office was clear on the need to reach an electoral law and we must work on that,” Aoun said.

Gemayel said Kataeb is counting on the role that the president is playing to “take the country to a new phase.”

“The new phase begins with a new electoral law and we stressed to the president yesterday that we are standing by him,” Gemayel added.

“We share the same stance with the Free Patriotic Movement regarding the electoral law,” he went on to say.

Gemayel warned that “keeping the 1960 law would be a four-year extension of the current situation and for a political state that has failed to run the country.”

Kataeb's chief also hailed Aoun's visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar and described his remarks about Lebanon's “neutrality” as “a very advanced step.”

“I hope he will continue this policy, and as long as there are no steps that harm sovereignty, we will remain positive,” Gemayel added.