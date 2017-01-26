Jumblat Says Ultimatums on Election Law are 'Illogical'

Progressive Socialist Party leader MP Walid Jumblat criticized comments as for preferring vacuum at the parliament over endorsing a proportional representation system in the upcoming parliamentary elections, and stressed the need for dialogue.

“It is illogical to say that it is either (Lebanon adopts) proportional representation or let vacuum be,” said Jumblat in a tweet on Thursday.

“There are many other possibilities other than this unilateral vision. Dialogue is the solution instead of exclusion,” he added.

Jumblat's comments came after an announcement made by President Michel Aoun during Wednesday's cabinet session, where he said he could choose vacuum over the extension of the parliament term.

“If I'm to choose between the extension of parliament's term or vacuum, my stance is clear in this regard -- I will choose vacuum,” TV networks quoted Aoun as saying.

Aoun addressed the ministers and justified his stance saying: “Where is our potency and credibility should we fail throughout eight years to pass an electoral law although all politicians have agreed that it should be approved?”

Jumblat's call is not the first. He has reiterated on more than one occasion that he rejects proportional representation.

Political parties are bickering over amending the current 1960 election law which divides seats among the different religious sects.

The current parliament has failed to amend the law, and has extended its mandate twice amid criticism. New elections are scheduled for May 2017.