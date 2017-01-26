Syria to Hand al-Hashem Killer Over to Lebanon for Trial

Syria to Hand al-Hashem Killer Over to Lebanon for Trialإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
The Syrian authorities arrested a Syrian national who was found to be involved in the killing of Lebanese national Majid al-Hashem, before fleeing to Syria, and said they will hand him in to Lebanese authorities for trial, the National News Agency reported Thursday.
Syrian authorities notified Lebanon that it has arrested the culprit. They said they will hand him over to Lebanon, NNA said.
“Lebanon was informed that Syrian authorities have detained Khaled Slim over his involvement in the killing of al-Hashem in Akoura. He will be handed to Lebanese authorities in the coming hours paving way for his trial,” added NNA.
Earlier, President Michel Aoun gave instructions to make contacts in order to capture the man who fled shortly after his crime.
After two days of search operations, the dead body of Lebanese citizen Majid Raji al-Hashem, 61, was found Tuesday buried in sand at a stone factory in the Jbeil town of Akoura.
Al-Hashem had gone missing at dawn Sunday.
Several of the stone factory's Syrian workers had been detained on charges of involvement in al-Hashem's kidnap and murder.
Lebanon indicts Syria intelligence
officers for mosque bombings
"A week after the attack, Lebanon’s judiciary formally charged five people with the attack, including Captain Mohammad Ali as well as one other unnamed Syrian in addition to two Lebanese religious figures.
Only one suspect charged for the crime, Youssef Diab—who hails from Tripoli’s Jabal Mohsen—has been arrested, while the country’s court system turned its attention to the purported role of the Alawite Arab Democratic Party (ADP) in the attack.
ADP leader Ali Diab was summoned for questioning regarding the attack a number of times, however he fled to Damascus, where he died in 2015. "
https://now.mmedia.me/lb/en/NewsReports/567324-lebanon-indicts-syria-intelligence-officers-for-mosque-bombings
What about Ali Mamlouk, the Syrian intelligence officer and Assad's advisor wanted by the lebanese judiciary for two massive explosions that killed and injured more than 1400 civilians?