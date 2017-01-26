Zahra Says Pressure to Endorse New Election Law Will Yield Soon

MP Antoine Zahra said on Thursday that intensified efforts are underway to reach a soon agreement on a new election law for the May parliamentary polls.

"It's very possible to reach agreement over a new electoral law that pleases all parties before long," Zahra told the Voice of Lebanon radio station (93.3), hoping that this formula will also eliminate the concerns of the Progressive Socialist Party.

"Contacts between the Lebanese Forces, al-Mustaqbal Movement and the Free Patriotic Movement are ongoing. The LF and FPM are relentlessly studying law drafts to come out with a new law, especially that the LF has a mixed law proposal which could be merged with Speaker Nabih Berri's proposal," Zahra explained, warning from the nearing electoral deadline.

The country has not voted for a parliament since 2009, with the legislature instead twice extending its own mandate.

The 2009 polls were held under an amended version of the 1960 electoral law and the next elections are scheduled for May 2017.