Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Kaidanow Concludes Visit to Lebanon

Acting Assistant Secretary for Political Military Affairs Tina Kaidanow concluded a one-day visit to Lebanon on January 25, the US embassy said in a statement on Thursday.

Kaidanow's visit came as the United States continued its support for the Lebanese Armed Forces, including the delivery on Monday of an additional $3.2 million in equipment for ground troops.

Ambassador Kaidanow met with a range of representatives from Lebanon’s political and security institutions, including Lebanese Armed Forces Commander General Jean Qahwaji, Minister of Defense Yaaqoub Sarraf, and a group of Lebanese Parliamentarians.

On January 25, Kaidanow visited the headquarters of the Lebanese Armed Forces. While there, she underscored the United States’ long-standing commitment to Lebanon’s security and stability, said the statement.

The United States is proud to be the Lebanese army’s top security partner and has provided over $1.5 billion in training and equipment to Lebanon’s military since 2006, it added.