Bassil Meets Mogherini, Announces Conference on Fighting Terrorism Next Week

Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil announced on Thursday following his meeting with European Union foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, that a conference to fight terrorism would be held next week and that efforts will be coordinated with the EU to strengthen the economy.

Bassil called for a quick solution for the Syrian crisis and for the repatriation of Syrians to their homeland.

For her part, the EU chief praised the election of President Michel Aoun and the formation of a new government.

"We are working on helping Lebanon to carry the burden of Syrian refugees," Mogherini said, adding that she offered a message of solidarity and support from Europe to the Lebanese authorities.