Aoun Meets Mogherini: Legislative Polls to be Held on Time

President Michel Aoun met with European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini on Thursday where he stressed that Lebanon's parliamentary elections will be held on time.

“The legislative polls will be held according to an electoral law that meets the aspirations of the Lebanese and guarantees correct representation without excluding anyone,” said Aoun.

On the situation in Syria, Aoun told Mogherini that only a political and peaceful solution would end the crisis in Syria and the suffering of displaced Syrians.