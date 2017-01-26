Army Refers Costa Would-Be Bomber to Judiciary

The army's Intelligence Directorate on Thursday referred the Costa cafe would-be suicide bomber Omar Hassan al-Assi, who hails from Sidon, to the relevant judicial authorities, an army statement said.

“He confessed to all the details of the terrorist operation, since the moment he pledged allegiance to the terrorist Islamic State group to the moment he received the order from the Raqa-based aforementioned organization, all the way to the moment he reached his target to stage a suicide bombing at Costa cafe,” the statement added.

Assi, 25, was arrested inside Costa cafe in Hamra on Saturday night while wearing a belt containing around eight kilograms of powerful explosives and metallic pellets. The cafe is on the main street of the bustling area.

The man was being tracked by security forces according to media reports.

Assi was injured during the arrest, with several soldiers holding him down to ensure he was not able to detonate the explosive belt.

According to Costa employees, the man ordered coffee and chocolate and sat down inside the cafe for around ten minutes before going outside to make a phone call. Only then the undercover security agents pounced on him and removed the suicide belt.

Media reports said Assi was injured fighting alongside Ahmed al-Asir's group against a Hizbullah-affiliated group in Sidon in 2013. He later became affiliated with the extremist IS group which ordered him to carry out the failed Costa attack.

The Hamra neighborhood, a district known for shopping and nightlife, has not previously been hit by an attack.

But in June 2016, the army said it had arrested IS jihadists planning attacks against busy areas, including Hamra.