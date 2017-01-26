Geagea Says LF, PSP Want New Electoral Law, 1960 Law Cannot Continue

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea announced Thursday that both the LF and the Progressive Socialist Party want a new electoral law, while stressing that the 1960 electoral law “cannot continue.”

“The situation in Mount Lebanon is essential for the situation in Lebanon and we're keen on preserving the historic reconciliation that took place during patriarch (Nasrallah) Sfeir's tenure,” Geagea said in Maarab after a meeting with a Democratic Gathering delegation led by Taimur Jumblat.

“Several electoral laws have been proposed and over the next two days we will mull the available choices and choose the best among them,” Geagea added.

“We will reach an agreement with the other parties on the law, seeing as we are all convinced that the 1960 law cannot be endorsed from now on but also that we cannot devise an electoral law that excludes any group,” the LF leader went on to say.

He also stressed that any new law must "take into consideration the demands and concerns of all parties" and that it should "relieve" the PSP.

MP Walid Jumblat's PSP has warned that any law containing proportional representation would “marginalize” the minority Druze community.

Hizbullah has repeatedly called for an electoral law fully based on proportional representation but other political parties, especially Mustaqbal and the PSP, have rejected the proposal, arguing that Hizbullah's weapons would prevent serious competition in the Iran-backed party's strongholds.

Mustaqbal, the LF and the PSP had proposed a hybrid electoral law that mixes the proportional representation and the winner-takes-all systems but the PSP eventually withdrew its support for the proposal.

Speaker Nabih Berri has also proposed a hybrid law.

The country has not voted for a parliament since 2009, with the legislature instead twice extending its own mandate. The 2009 polls were held under an amended version of the 1960 electoral law and the next elections are scheduled for May 2017.