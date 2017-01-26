Charles Ayoub 'Barred from Leaving UAE'
Ad-Diyar newspaper owner and editor-in-chief Charles Ayoub is barred from leaving the United Arab Emirates due to a lawsuit filed against him, the head of Lebanon's Syndicate of Press Editors said on Thursday.
“We thought that the case of our colleague Charles Ayoub had ended yesterday after he was released by Dubai Police, but we have learned that Mr. Ayoub has been barred from returning to Lebanon due to a lawsuit filed against him,” Elias Aoun said in a statement.
“He is not against appearing before the Lebanese judiciary, especially that the case of the lawsuit had occurred in Lebanon,” Aoun added.
“Accordingly, we call on the competent authorities in the UAE, which we respect, not to treat a journalist in this manner and not to deny him freedom,” he urged.
Ayoub had been interrogated on Wednesday Dubai Police, which denied media reports that he was “arrested” and said he was “summoned for a limited period to testify regarding a libel and threats lawsuit filed by the director of the Rotana company.”
“In line with legal norms, the case will be referred to the public prosecution should the two parties fail to reach a reconciliation,” Dubai Police added.
Ayoub's daughter is a resident of Dubai.
Give him a fair trial then lock him up with the Pakistani and Indian criminals. The ultimate punishment!!!
All my respect for terrorist for asking the public prosecutor to give Mr.Ayoub a fair trial!
I even respect him most for calling for his incarceration with the pakistanis and indian criminals, the likes of him
A question for you Mr.terrorist, can you get a fair trial in a banana republic like Dubai?
Why the courts of Dubai and not the courts of Lebanon since the alleged supposedly allegations happened in Lebanon?
@ Zionist Hezbo Flamethrower Mowaten aka Rabhishlomo.
So now you are suggesting that the Lebanese courts handle Charles Ayoub case because you say the allegations happened in Lebanon.
Why ya Takiah Lying Farce didn't you suggest that Syria hands over the suspects in the Tripoli twin mosques bombing so their case can be handled by the Lebanese courts since the twin mosques bombing happened in Lebanon...hien ya Takiah Farce.
What's the matter? Don't tell me you changed your mind now about Lebanese courts and you now think of them - as Your Zionist Hezbo Moustique does - as illegitimate and Zionist as STL.
it is selective justice according to these trolls.
"Ayoub's daughter is a resident of Dubai."
why not in one of the axis of resistance countries that her father glorifies and works for, Iran for example? lol
@ Warrior
The Iranian camp and their supporters, like Charles Ayoub, are all Hypocrites filthy ungrateful scum, they rant against the Gulf states day in and day out, while praising Assad Hezbollah and Iran.
Yet where do they send their sons and daughters to make a living - they send them to GCC Countries- just like Charles Ayoub's daughter lives and make her living in none other than the UAE Gulf state.
They are all ungrateful scum bastards who bite the hand that feeds them. And Charles Ayoub is clearly 1 of them.
btw, southern lives in the gulf.