Mobile version

Charles Ayoub 'Barred from Leaving UAE'

by Naharnet Newsdesk 26 January 2017, 19:40
W460

Ad-Diyar newspaper owner and editor-in-chief Charles Ayoub is barred from leaving the United Arab Emirates due to a lawsuit filed against him, the head of Lebanon's Syndicate of Press Editors said on Thursday.

“We thought that the case of our colleague Charles Ayoub had ended yesterday after he was released by Dubai Police, but we have learned that Mr. Ayoub has been barred from returning to Lebanon due to a lawsuit filed against him,” Elias Aoun said in a statement.

“He is not against appearing before the Lebanese judiciary, especially that the case of the lawsuit had occurred in Lebanon,” Aoun added.

“Accordingly, we call on the competent authorities in the UAE, which we respect, not to treat a journalist in this manner and not to deny him freedom,” he urged.

Ayoub had been interrogated on Wednesday Dubai Police, which denied media reports that he was “arrested” and said he was “summoned for a limited period to testify regarding a libel and threats lawsuit filed by the director of the Rotana company.”

“In line with legal norms, the case will be referred to the public prosecution should the two parties fail to reach a reconciliation,” Dubai Police added.

Ayoub's daughter is a resident of Dubai.

Lebanon
Comments 11
Missing 3asfooriyeh 26 January 2017, 20:38

good riddance. keep him there

Reply Report
Thumb terrorist 26 January 2017, 21:24

Give him a fair trial then lock him up with the Pakistani and Indian criminals. The ultimate punishment!!!

Reply Report
Missing rabbishlomo 27 January 2017, 01:47

All my respect for terrorist for asking the public prosecutor to give Mr.Ayoub a fair trial!
I even respect him most for calling for his incarceration with the pakistanis and indian criminals, the likes of him
A question for you Mr.terrorist, can you get a fair trial in a banana republic like Dubai?
Why the courts of Dubai and not the courts of Lebanon since the alleged supposedly allegations happened in Lebanon?

Reply Report
Thumb enterprise 27 January 2017, 03:40

"banana republic like Dubai?"

when was the last time you left dahieh, rabbi?

Reply Report
Missing 1anonymetexasusa 27 January 2017, 03:54

@ Zionist Hezbo Flamethrower Mowaten aka Rabhishlomo.
So now you are suggesting that the Lebanese courts handle Charles Ayoub case because you say the allegations happened in Lebanon.
Why ya Takiah Lying Farce didn't you suggest that Syria hands over the suspects in the Tripoli twin mosques bombing so their case can be handled by the Lebanese courts since the twin mosques bombing happened in Lebanon...hien ya Takiah Farce.
What's the matter? Don't tell me you changed your mind now about Lebanese courts and you now think of them - as Your Zionist Hezbo Moustique does - as illegitimate and Zionist as STL.

Reply Report
Thumb justin 27 January 2017, 07:19

it is selective justice according to these trolls.

Report
Thumb ex-fpm 27 January 2017, 08:12

Charles Ayoub in typical hezbollah thug manners, threatened to terminate the life of a business man online. He knew he could get away with it in the republic of hezbollah aka Lebanon but not in a ' banana republic like Dubai' and there lies the shock.

Reply Report
Thumb warrior 27 January 2017, 03:08

i suggest some torture abbas ibrahim style and obtain a confession from him.

Reply Report
Thumb warrior 27 January 2017, 03:25

"Ayoub's daughter is a resident of Dubai."

why not in one of the axis of resistance countries that her father glorifies and works for, Iran for example? lol

Reply Report
Missing 1anonymetexasusa 27 January 2017, 03:59

@ Warrior
The Iranian camp and their supporters, like Charles Ayoub, are all Hypocrites filthy ungrateful scum, they rant against the Gulf states day in and day out, while praising Assad Hezbollah and Iran.
Yet where do they send their sons and daughters to make a living - they send them to GCC Countries- just like Charles Ayoub's daughter lives and make her living in none other than the UAE Gulf state.
They are all ungrateful scum bastards who bite the hand that feeds them. And Charles Ayoub is clearly 1 of them.

Reply Report
Thumb justin 27 January 2017, 07:39

btw, southern lives in the gulf.

Report