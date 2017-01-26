Turkey to Review Ties after Greece Refuses to Extradite Coup Suspects

Turkey said Thursday it would review its ties with Athens after the Greek Supreme Court refused to extradite eight suspects allegedly linked to the failed July coup.

"We will carry out a comprehensive evaluation of the impact of this decision -- which we believe has been taken with a political motive -- on our bilateral ties, cooperation in the fight against terrorism and on other bilateral and regional issues," a foreign ministry statement said.

The Greek court blocked the extradition of the former officers -- two commanders, four captains and two sergeants -- on the grounds that they would not have a fair trial in Turkey.

It also ordered their release from police custody.

The Turkish foreign ministry said the eight individuals played "an active role" in the coup, adding that the Greek court ruling was blocking their appearance before a Turkish court.

It accused the Greek judiciary of encouraging "impunity" and said the decision "was opposed to international law norms and principles" as well as violating the rights of the victims of the coup.

Referring to Greece's own history under military rule, it added: "As a country which experienced coups in its past Greece, with this decision, has unfortunately become a country which protects coup plotters."

After a difficult past, the two NATO members have enjoyed better relations in the last years under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan but tensions have remained.

The statement accused Athens of in the past failing to hand over Kurdish and ultra-leftist militant suspects to Turkey to face justice.

It said the Greek authorities "have once again failed to fulfill the minimum obligations in the fight against terror and crime as a ally and neighboring country."

An Istanbul court earlier approved a request from prosecutors for an arrest warrant for the eight.

Turkish authorities have blamed U.S.-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen for the coup bid and responded with a vast crackdown to clean state institutions and the army of his followers.

The extradition bid has become a source of friction between Ankara and Athens. Greek foreign ministry officials had held closed-door talks with their Turkish counterparts in Ankara, the private NTV television reported.

Earlier this month, reports in the Turkish media said the fugitive soldiers were linked to the squad which tried to assassinate Erdogan on the night of the coup, citing judicial sources.