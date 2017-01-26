Gemayel Holds Talks with Jumblat in Clemenceau

Kataeb Party chief MP Sami Gemayel on Thursday visited Progressive Socialist Party leader MP Walid Jumblat at the latter's residence in Clemenceau.

A terse statement issued by the PSP said talks tackled “the current political developments.”

The issue of the electoral law was likely the focus of the meeting between the two leaders.

While Gemayel has called for an electoral law based on small electoral districts or the one person, one vote system, Jumblat's PSP has backed down from its previous support for a hybrid law that mixes the proportional representation and winner-takes-all systems.

The PSP, which is now in favor of the winner-takes-all system, has recently warned that any law containing proportional representation would “marginalize” the minority Druze community.

Hizbullah has repeatedly called for an electoral law fully based on proportional representation but other political parties, especially Mustaqbal and the PSP, have rejected the proposal, arguing that Hizbullah's weapons would prevent serious competition in the Iran-backed party's strongholds.

The country has not voted for a parliament since 2009, with the legislature instead twice extending its own mandate. The 2009 polls were held under an amended version of the 1960 electoral law and the next elections are scheduled for May 2017.