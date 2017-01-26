Heavy Security Deployment in North in Search of 'Bomb-Laden Pickup'

The North district was on Thursday evening witnessing a massive security mobilization involving checkpoints, patrols and raids after information was obtained about a possible pickup truck bombing in the region, state-run National News Agency reported.

LBCI television said shops closed in Tripoli's al-Nour Square and security forces deployed in the northern city after the circulation of an alleged security memo about a possible suicide bombing at the entrance of a military post in the North region.

Earlier in the evening, al-Jadeed TV said security forces had deployed heavily in al-Nour Square and near Tripoli's serail “over fears of a security incident, amid strict security measures around Jabal Mohsen.”

The circulated security document says information was obtained about a bombing at the entrance of a military post in the North that would be carried out on Thursday night with a bomb-laden, white and navy blue Toyota pickup carrying the registration number 1985321/M.

Earlier in the day, NNA said the army raided two Syrian refugee encampments in the northern Akkar province where it arrested 24 people for not possessing legal identification papers.

The developments come six days after a would-be suicide bomber was arrested at Costa cafe in Beirut's bustling Hamra district and after several terror suspects were arrested in the North.