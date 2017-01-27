Hizbullah MP Says Parties Serious to Agree on Election Law

Hizbullah MP Ali Fayyad stressed that political forces in Lebanon are serious and eager to find an election law that will govern the parliamentary elections slated for May.

In an interview with al-Joumhouria daily, Fayyad said: “All parties are serious to find an election law. The meetings' atmospheres are constructive and serious. They reflect everybody's will to find a law as soon as possible. Our meetings are open.”

On Wednesday, a meeting between Hizbullah, al-Mustaqbal, Free Patriotic Movement and AMAL Movement took place at the Baabda Palace and discussed the controversial election issue.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil of the AMAL Movement, Free Patriotic Movement chief and Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil, Hizbullah MP Ali Fayyad and Prime Minister Saad Hariri's aide Nader Hariri.

“I can't say I am optimistic or pessimistic. There are daily and constant efforts. The subject requires strenuous efforts and this is what we are doing,” continued Fayyad as saying.