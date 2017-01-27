Aoun Firm, Says Inaugural Speech Won't be Transgressed

President Michel Aoun emphasized that warning to use his constitutional powers to obstruct the parliamentary elections if they were to be staged on basis of the controversial 1960 law is serious, and assured that he will not go against his oath of office, al-Akhbar daily reported on Friday.

In an interview with the daily, Aoun said he was decisive when he told the ministers during a cabinet session last week “what I stated in my inaugural speech, are words under oath that can not be undone.”

The President asked: “How could the parliament continue for eight years and not be able to approve a new law for the parliamentary elections?

“I was clear to say and I reiterate that there is no need for maneuvering over the deadline issue or any other issue. We all know that these technical matters, including the potential for technical postponement, are matters addressed in the text of the new law,” Aoun continued saying.

He voiced calls on all parties to make good management of time “in order to formulate a new law that corrects popular representation for all Lebanese.”

“I am with an absolute proportional representation system. Everybody knows that this law will make my party lose parliamentary seats in favor of other blocs. However, the just and proper representation compel for serious sacrifices from those who regard a better future for their country,” stressed the President.

Referring to the election law proposals suggested by political parties, he added: “Despite that, they proposed a hybrid law that mixes proportional representation system and the winner-takes-all system. We told everyone that we are ready to discuss what paves way for the approval of a new law instead of wasting time.”

Aoun concluded: “There is no justification whatsoever for not drafting a new law as soon possible. If some believe that wasting time would push the need to staging the elections based on the 1960 law, then they do not know me. My words are clear and decisive. From my position as president I am entrusted to protect the constitution.”