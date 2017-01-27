Mustaqbal Sources Criticize Aoun's Threats over Vacuum

Mustaqbal Sources Criticize Aoun's Threats over Vacuumإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
A warning voiced by President Michel Aoun on his willingness to obstruct the parliamentary elections and keep the legislative body vacant, were criticized by al-Mustaqbal ministers who described the stance as “unacceptable,” al-Akhbar daily reported on Friday.
Prominent Mustaqbal ministerial sources told the daily: “Threats launched by President of the Republic about vacuum are unacceptable.
“Aoun's rhetoric will engage the country in a constitutional debate over the jurisdictions of the President. In addition to that, the President is behaving with everyone as if he is the sole decision maker and as if the reins are in his hands alone,” they said.
The sources that spoke on condition of anonymity pointed out: “Aoun's speech that vacuum in the legislative body is better than keeping the 1960 law or extending the parliaments term have annoyed PM Saad Hariri who believes that vacuum at an state institution is unacceptable.”
During a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Aoun said he favors vacuum over an extension of the parliament's term.
“If I'm to choose between the extension of parliament's term or vacuum, my stance is clear in this regard -- I will choose vacuum,” he was quoted as saying.
Political parties are bickering over amending the current election law which divides seats among the different religious sects.
Hizbullah has repeatedly called for an electoral law based on proportional representation but other political parties, especially al-Mustaqbal Movement, have rejected the proposal and argued that the party's controversial arsenal of arms would prevent serious competition in regions where the Iran-backed party is influential.
Mustaqbal, the Lebanese Forces and the Progressive Socialist Party have meanwhile proposed a hybrid electoral law that mixes the proportional representation and the winner-takes-all systems. Speaker Nabih Berri has also proposed a hybrid law.
The country has not voted for a parliament since 2009, with the legislature instead twice extending its own mandate.
The 2009 polls were held under an amended version of the 1960 electoral law and the next elections are scheduled for May 2017.
One would think these mustaqbal/hariri would have agreed with aoun on something regarding the election law prior to endorsing him for president.
in so much of a rush*
Congratulations, Lebanon. You have your own Donald Trump, who was allowed to take office because the others hoped--as the Republicans hoped in the US--that he didn't mean all those things he said, and that getting into the office would help him mature. Harram.
when will you initiate a 'not my president' march and start looting shops like in the states?
hahahahaha! who would know about those looting marches in the States except you! You see how you demolish your opponents with style, fact, wit and wisdom.
I now see why my Nepalese domestic helper adores you flamesrower. She never stops talking about how clever you are and all the things you have taught her over the years she had followed you on naharnet. Somesing Anazar!
The President Aoun openly declared to all Lebanese what he wanted and what he expects... after all these years, don't we know that what he wants and wishes for the Lebanon, will happen! He wants a real government, a real and corruption free, representative government! To think that anything otherwise would happen is silly or ignorant.
Those against Aoun for president need to adjust to reality!... Lebanon finally has a patriotic government that is allergic to the corruption that has been so free previously.
Jumblatt and Berri are struggling to adjust and its clear why they were against Aoun's presidency! But it is now reality and the mafia that have ruled lebanon since Syria's invasion was completed.