Turkey's Syria Offensive Stalls at Flashpoint Town
Turkey is enduring the biggest challenge of a five-month military campaign inside Syria as it battles to capture the town of Al-Bab from Islamic State (IS) jihadists, taking heavy casualties and testing an army stretched by post-coup purges.
The ambitious "Euphrates Shield" operation -- with Turkish forces backing pro-Ankara Syrian rebels in an unprecedented incursion -- began in spectacular style in August as the army ousted jihadists from a succession of border towns including Jarabulus.
But Al-Bab, which symbolically means "The Gate" in Arabic, has proved far tougher, with Turkish officials predicting repeatedly in the last few weeks that it will be taken imminently but with no clear end in sight.
At least 48 Turkish soldiers have been killed in the incursion so far, according to an AFP tally, the vast majority in the battle for Al-Bab since the fight for the town began on December 10.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed on Friday that Turkey would "finish the job" in Al-Bab, but indicated it was not necessary to push any deeper inside Syria.
Turkey has repeatedly complained of being isolated by its NATO allies in the operation, although Ankara has recently won some backing from its newfound ally Moscow.
But the operation has come with NATO's second largest standing army facing troubles after the failed July putsch, with more than 6,000 soldiers and 168 generals -- half the entire pre-coup contingent -- arrested in the crackdown.
Showing the tremors from the coup are still shaking the army, several soldiers who had been due to go on trial last week did not appear in court in Istanbul as they were waging the Al-Bab campaign.
- 'Syria quagmire' -"Euphrates Shield is under-resourced," said Aaron Stein, resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council's Rafik Hariri Center for the Middle East.
"The rebels Turkey is fighting with are poorly trained and have, for years, proved incapable of taking and holding territory."
Whereas Jarabulus is practically on the border, Al-Bab is 25 kilometres (15 miles) south of the frontier and a far tougher logistical proposition.
Faruk Logoglu, a former Turkish ambassador to the United States and ex-opposition MP, said the Turkish-led campaign "is lacking final objectives and an exit strategy".
"The target given is well beyond what's achievable. That's the problem," he told AFP. "Turkey risks being drawn further into the Syria quagmire."
IS in December claimed to have burned to death two Turkish soldiers -- although this was never confirmed by Ankara -- while the corpses of two kidnapped soldiers were returned this month.
- 'Moved forward alone'-Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkish Research Program at The Washington Institute, said Turkey had suffered from the lack of support for the operation from the United States.
"Because Ankara launched its move to take Al-Bab from ISIS without securing concrete cooperation with the US, Turkey had to move forward alone," he told AFP.
"This naturally slowed down the operation. This is why Ankara has moved to secure Russian air support."
In November, the Pentagon said the US-led international coalition was not backing the Al-Bab campaign because it was "independently" launched by Turkey.
That prompted Ankara to turn to Moscow, even though the two countries have been on opposing sides of the Syria conflict since it erupted in 2011.
But Turkey and Russia late last year brokered a ceasefire in Syria and have stepped up cooperation since.
The two countries on January 18 staged their first joint air strikes against IS around Al-Bab, the Russian defence ministry announced.
By taking Al-Bab, Turkey is keen to prevent Syrian Kurdish militia allied to the US establishing a stronghold in the area. Ankara even wants to push northeast to Manbij, where the Kurds already ousted IS.
In January, the US-led coalition also conducted four strikes near Al-Bab and Turkey has greater expectations from the new US administration under President Donald Trump.
Cagaptay said Turkish forces were being targeted by IS foreign fighters who had been largely encircled by offensives in Syria and Iraq and were engaged in a fight to the death, ready to employ suicide bombers.
"For these foreign fighters, there are two ways out: capture by anti-ISIS forces, or death," he said.
Turkey is enduring the biggest challenge of a five-month military campaign inside Syria as it battles to capture the town of Al-Bab from Islamic State (IS) jihadists, taking heavy casualties and testing an army stretched by post-coup purges.
but the shia iranian says:
".mowaten.
not a shot was fired during the whole "operation", ISIS handed over Syrian land to their turkish bosses, plain and simple"
".mowaten.
funny how daesh fights to the death everywhere when attacked by the syrian army, but retreats with minimal resistance when turkish proxies move in..."
".mowaten.
if one thing isis fighters have been known for it's their suicidal "to-the-death" style of fighting, how come when the turks move in they suddenly dont anymore?"
Why don't you condemn this you hypocrit?
http://www.naharnet.com/stories/en/224441-turkish-fire-kills-10-civilians-in-is-held-syria
@ Zionist Hezbo Moustique
Let me get this straight.
You want us to scream about Sunni civilians dead by Turkish hand...while you will never admit let alone scream about Sunnis civilians dead by Assad Hezbollah and Iran hands?!?
Tell you what, why don't you start first by screaming against Assad Hezbollah and Iran killing civilians, since they preceeded Turkey in killing civilians, and we will gladly follow.
according to the irani, all those killed by his terror militia were non civilians. Heck the little terrified omran was a soldier. He even accused the white helmets of killing babies and then posing for photos with dead babies in order to tarnish the regime and hezbollah's reputation .
so now the iranian shia heretic has a problem with Turkey pushing forward against the 'Yazid' Followers.
You hypocrites, so if Turkey kills sunni civilians, it is no problem at all right.
Well I have been following Turkeys little adventure in Syria, and I am not impressed, neither is the Resistance.
Turkey is not as powerful as they claimed to be, and they should not be respected, they seem to be good at killing civilians only.
sorry, are you now saying you believe the Syrian Observatory for Salafi Rights and its lone reporter writing fantasies from his basement apartment in the UK. A fake who is paid by the zionists and the one who nominated the head chopping white helmets for a Nobel prize? Come on ya irani, stay consistent in your propaganda!
roflmao!!!! you just took him to timbuktu and left him there, hehe!
"Mystic:
many times the so called white helmets participate in the torture of Syrian soldiers.
They even bury children alive and then they call on cameras to watch as they dig babies up, it's all part of the American propaganda."
"Mystic
White helmets are Al Qaeda, so they are not considered civilians.
Legitimate targets."