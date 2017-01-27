Judge Saqr Charges Coffee Shop Would-Be Suicide Bomber

Military Prosecutor Judge Saqr Saqr charged on Friday the Costa cafe would-be suicide bomber, Omar al-Assi, and referred him to First Military Investigative Judge Riad Abu Ghaida, the state-run National News Agency reported.

Saqr charged al-Assi and all those proven by investigations to be involved with the Islamic State extremist group and Ahmed al-Asir group, in the attempt of carrying out a suicide attack in Beirut’s Hamra neighborhood, NNA said.

Security forces arrested would-be suicide bomber, al-Assi, inside the Costa cafe in one of the busiest neighborhoods in the capital Beirut on Saturday night.

Wearing an explosive bomb belt, the man had been detained by authorities after entering the coffee shop in the upscale Hamra neighborhood in west Beirut.