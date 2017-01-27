Aoun Pushes for Approval of New 'Just' Electoral Law

Aoun Pushes for Approval of New 'Just' Electoral Lawإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
President Michel Aoun stressed on Friday the need to approve a new electoral law that ensures just representation for all parties before the parliamentary polls deadline, the National News Agency reported.
Aoun assured that his stance was not against any sect or political faction, NNA added.
“The aim of my position is to respect the National Pact, the Constitution and to strengthen national unity,” Aoun said, speaking in front of guests at the Presidential Palace in Baabda.
He called on all parties to do their best in order to formulate a new law that would ensure proper representation for all Lebanese.
“If there is an electoral law format that ensures justice more than proportional representation does, let it be placed for discussion,” concluded Aoun.
Fair representation of all parties? Never did he mention the Lebanese citizens! These big five parties are completely disconnected for reality, they probably never represented the average Lebanese and never will. They're in for the big bucks and the looting of our resources not to mention that she shias are no more no less there to do Iran's bidding, and sometimes Israel's too. No other sect is living under foreign perfusion. What a disgrace.