Bassil, Khalil and Abbas Ibrahim Discuss 'Boosting Ties between FPM, AMAL'

Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil, Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil of AMAL Movement and General Security head Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim met Friday over a lunch banquet at the Finance Ministry, a media report said.

“The meeting was part of efforts aimed at boosting ties between the FPM and AMAL,” MTV said.

President Michel Aoun, the founder of the FPM, and Speaker Nabih Berri, the leader of AMAL, have had lukewarm ties throughout their political history.

After the two parties reached an agreement over the issue of offshore oil and gas exploration last year, relations were strained again after Berri declined to endorse Aoun's presidential nomination.

Some officials of Berri's AMAL Movement had also accused Aoun and Prime Minister Saad Hariri of seeking a “bilateral” agreement that would marginalize Shiites in power, allegations that Aoun and the FPM eventually denied.