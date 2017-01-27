Mashnouq to UK, German Envoys: Ministry Obliged to Respect Vote Deadlines

Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq stressed Friday that he does not fear a parliamentary “vacuum, seeing as the president is the protector of the constitution and the regulator of the work of state institutions.”

In meetings with British Ambassador to Lebanon Hugo Shorter and German Ambassador to Lebanon Martin Huth, Mashnouq also hoped the current political efforts will lead to a new electoral law, emphasizing that “the Interior Ministry is obliged to implement the (electoral) law that is in effect with all its deadlines.”

The two ambassadors for their part underlined the importance of holding the parliamentary elections on time to ensure respect for democracy and the work of state institutions, state-run National News Agency reported.

Shorter also warned against any vacuum in state institutions, cautioning that democracy without an elected parliament is not real democracy, NNA added.

President Michel Aoun had warned earlier this week that he favors “vacuum” over a new extension of the parliament's term or a return to the 1960 electoral law.

The political parties have intensified their efforts in recent days in a bid to agree on a new electoral law before the expiry of the deadlines.

They are discussing several formats of a so-called “hybrid” electoral law that combines the proportional representation and winner-takes-all systems.

One of the main obstacles is the Progressive Socialist Party's rejection of proportional representation. The party has warned that any law containing proportional representation would “marginalize” the minority Druze community.

Hizbullah has repeatedly called for an electoral law fully based on proportional representation but other political parties, especially al-Mustaqbal Movement and the PSP, have rejected the proposal, arguing that Hizbullah's weapons would prevent serious competition in the Iran-backed party's strongholds.

The country has not voted for a parliament since 2009, with the legislature instead twice extending its own mandate. The 2009 polls were held under an amended version of the 1960 electoral law and the next elections are scheduled for May 2017.