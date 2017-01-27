Bomb Explodes outside Shop in Kfar Rumman

An explosive device went off Friday outside a shop that sells coffee and pastries in al-Maydaneh plain in the southern town of Kfar Rumman, state-run National News Agency reported.

The bomb, which was connected to a detonator chord, damaged the shop's facade, NNA said.

Policemen from the Nabatiyeh police station arrived on the scene and launched a probe into the incident, the agency added.

The town had recently witnessed tensions over the selling of liquor.