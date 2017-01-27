Bomb Explodes outside Shop in Kfar Rumman

Bomb Explodes outside Shop in Kfar Rummanإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
An explosive device went off Friday outside a shop that sells coffee and pastries in al-Maydaneh plain in the southern town of Kfar Rumman, state-run National News Agency reported.
The bomb, which was connected to a detonator chord, damaged the shop's facade, NNA said.
Policemen from the Nabatiyeh police station arrived on the scene and launched a probe into the incident, the agency added.
The town had recently witnessed tensions over the selling of liquor.
The victim is opposed Hizbulaat medieval decisions to shut the liquor shops... although he didn't sell alcohol himself except a few delicious baba o rhum.
terrorist 3youni enit
if you see mowaten the cunt, please buzz me la 2anno baddi farjee njoumil du7ur.
hardly any day goes by without these shia outlaws doing something: kidnapping, planting bombs, embezzling money, drug deals, stealing cars, dumping waste, blowing up banks, you name it.