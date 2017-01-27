Mobile version

Bomb Explodes outside Shop in Kfar Rumman

by Naharnet Newsdesk 27 January 2017, 17:23
An explosive device went off Friday outside a shop that sells coffee and pastries in al-Maydaneh plain in the southern town of Kfar Rumman, state-run National News Agency reported.

The bomb, which was connected to a detonator chord, damaged the shop's facade, NNA said.

Policemen from the Nabatiyeh police station arrived on the scene and launched a probe into the incident, the agency added.

The town had recently witnessed tensions over the selling of liquor.

Thumb terrorist 27 January 2017, 17:43

The victim is opposed Hizbulaat medieval decisions to shut the liquor shops... although he didn't sell alcohol himself except a few delicious baba o rhum.

Missing mystic.the.shi3i.cunt 27 January 2017, 17:59

terrorist 3youni enit

if you see mowaten the cunt, please buzz me la 2anno baddi farjee njoumil du7ur.

Thumb terrorist 27 January 2017, 19:03

Shifto, shifto! W Bisto min shifto... Barke ma rji3't shifto? Now you can do what you want with him! Haha Iza ta3mayto, byek'l !W byek'l mnee7 kamen.

Thumb barrymore 27 January 2017, 19:28

lol @terrorist

Thumb justice 27 January 2017, 17:53

inter ashraf al nass business

Thumb terrorist 27 January 2017, 19:05

Yes, but our mission is to help out the few who want to get out of their ghetto and seeks to live in a modern society like us. There aren't loads because generally speaking they're coco-wards like Hizbulaat Terrorists who hide in civilian populated areas when Israel looks for them.

Thumb barrymore 27 January 2017, 19:31

hardly any day goes by without these shia outlaws doing something: kidnapping, planting bombs, embezzling money, drug deals, stealing cars, dumping waste, blowing up banks, you name it.

