Progress Reported after Shiite Duo, FPM, Mustaqbal Hold 2nd Electoral Law Meeting

Hizbullah, AMAL Movement, the Free Patriotic Movement and al-Mustaqbal Movement on Friday held their second meeting over the electoral law after which progress was reported.

The meeting was held at the Finance Ministry in the presence of Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil of AMAL, FPM chief Jebran Bassil, Hizbullah MP Ali Fayyad and Prime Minister Saad Hariri's aide Nader Hariri.

“Differences are narrowing and there is an inclination to agree on a hybrid electoral law format that combines the proportional representation and winner-takes-all systems,” sources told LBCI television.

“Today we discussed the tiniest details that could lead to an agreement and the differences have narrowed,” other sources told MTV.

The four parties had held their first meeting on Wednesday at the Baabda Palace, after which they announced that had not formed “an alliance or a front.”

“We have contacts with the other parties,” Khalil said after Wednesday's meeting.

President Michel Aoun had warned earlier this week that he favors “vacuum” over a new extension of the parliament's term or a return to the 1960 electoral law.

The political parties have intensified their efforts in recent days in a bid to agree on a new electoral law before the expiry of the deadlines.

They are discussing several formats of a so-called “hybrid” electoral law that combines the proportional representation and winner-takes-all systems.

One of the main obstacles is the Progressive Socialist Party's rejection of proportional representation. The party has warned that any law containing proportional representation would “marginalize” the minority Druze community.

Hizbullah has repeatedly called for an electoral law fully based on proportional representation but other political parties, especially Mustaqbal and the PSP, have rejected the proposal, arguing that Hizbullah's weapons would prevent serious competition in the Iran-backed party's strongholds.

The country has not voted for a parliament since 2009, with the legislature instead twice extending its own mandate. The 2009 polls were held under an amended version of the 1960 electoral law and the next elections are scheduled for May 2017.