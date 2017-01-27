Two Ukrainian Soldiers Killed in Fresh Clashes

Two Ukrainian soldiers were on Friday reported killed in an upsurge of fighting in the country's rebel east, as international monitors said "little has changed" to halt violence despite a supposed truce.

Ukrainian military spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said the two servicemen were killed over the past day as Russian-backed insurgents stepped up attacks along the volatile frontline.

The deaths are the first Ukrainian losses for almost two weeks and come despite the warring sides announcing an "indefinite" ceasefire in December that has failed to stop the violence entirely.

International monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on the ground admitted they were "saddened to see how little had changed" since the truce was declared, and said that violence had even ticked up around the second rebel city of Lugansk over the past two weeks.

"We have confirmed at least five civilian fatalities compared to 19 for all of 2016," deputy mission head Alexander Hug told journalists.

Nearly 10,000 people have died since the start of a pro-Russian rebellion in 2014 that Kiev and the West accuse Moscow of masterminding.

A European-brokered peace process has ground to a halt as fighting has dragged on, and neither side appears prepared to make concessions.

The conflict -- and Russia's seizure of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 -- have pushed ties between Moscow and the West to their lowest point since the Cold War.

Kiev is now nervously waiting and watching to see if new U.S. President Donald Trump will alter Washington's staunch support for Ukraine in a bid to improve ties with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.