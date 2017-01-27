Trump, Mexican Leader Speak by Phone amid Rift

The Mexican government said Friday that President Enrique Pena Nieto and Donald Trump had agreed to stop making public statements about the U.S. leader's border wall plan and will seek to resolve differences as part of bilateral talks.

The two leaders had a "constructive and productive" hour-long phone conversation regarding bilateral relations, Pena Nieto's office said in a statement.

They agreed to resolve their differences about who will pay for the wall "as part of a comprehensive discussion on all aspects of the bilateral relation," and "the presidents also agreed for now to no longer speak publicly about this controversial issue."