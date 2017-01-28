Qahwaji Says Terror Threat is Serious, Army on Alert to Foil Any

Qahwaji Says Terror Threat is Serious, Army on Alert to Foil Anyإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Army Commander General Jean Qahwaji stressed that terror threats in Lebanon are serious, and the latest attempted attack the neighborhood of Hamra, came because the Islamic State group is trying to make up for its defeats in the region and has asked its followers to strike back in Lebanon, An Nahar daily reported on Saturday.
The Lebanese Army has been expecting the IS to carry out an attack, because the group has been troubled with defeat in confrontation areas in the region and has therefore turned to the Lebanese arena and asked its followers to carry out attacks here, visitors to Qahwaji quoted him as saying.
He has reportedly told his visitors that the suicide bomb attack foiled by the army at a coffee shop in the upscale Hamra neighborhood in Beirut last week, was carried out by a lone-wolf, Omar al-Assi. The army has been tracking the would-be suicide bomber. Investigations have shown that he received orders from the IS in Syria's Reqqa.
The Army is on full alert in the face of terrorist threats, the General was quoted, as he expressed satisfaction with the “wide” coordination between the Army and the ISF Intelligence Branch which made them capable of foiling the operation in a crucial moment.
Nevertheless, Qahwaji stressed the need for utmost vigilance to counter any future dangers.
how is he doing that humble? By protecting the border and allowing hezbollah to transport men and weapons freely?
A country that sponsors terror, has members of a terror organization committing the worst massacres in modern history as MPs and Ministers in its cabinet, an army that aids and facilitates its terror activities can hardly talk of retaliatory terror threats.
here comes antonio rafsanjani !
loool
why dont you leave it then? and if you already did, why do you keep posting your hatred instead of going forward with your so-called life? is it a form of therapy prescribed to you by your shrink or are you a paid professional khasbara whose job is to bash lebanon 25/8?
@ Pasdaran Mowaten Flamethrower
Why do you think there is a constant stream of Lebanese - esprcially Christians - seeking Visas to leave Lebanon and live anywhere except Lebanon. It's either directly or indirectly related to your Iranian Hezbollah doing. Lebanese & Christians in particular have low tolerance to putting up with terrorism and lack of rule of law atmosphere in Lebanon that your Hezbollah sponsors. Not to mention their knowledge that Lebanon is now under the grasp of Islamic fanatic Hezbollah and Christians liberal joie de vivre & freedoms Is incompatible with Hezbollah ideology. So they realize they have no future in Lebanon and are all looking to leave Lebanon.
@flametroller, your posts are neither clever, nor constructive, so if you have nothing worth saying, just read silently or alternatively you can choke (:
barking, yapping, and being a nuisance are not helping your case. Seek help
ex-fpm wants : a strong army, no militias specially those that openly admit they are an arm of a foreign country, independent foreign policy, unbiased judiciary, equal implementation of the law on all citizens regardless of sect.
flamerotten wants: a weak army surrogate to a sectarian iranian militia, a president forced by the iranian militia, an army that is biased and cannot protect its citizens or borders, a biased foreign policy, corrupt judicial and security systems.
flamerotten considers himself a lebanese patriot and exfpm is an israeli khasbara traitor.
Another Chinese New Year, another U.S president, another British prime minister, another year, another week, another article as flamethrower embarks on yet another journey in pursuit of his childhood dream to achieve greatness and excellence in trolling.
You could just use one word instead of your long yet beautiful sentences : loser. Yes, he's an eternal loser.
actually I like the style because it shows how the shia iranian evolved over the years from a loser with no life to speak of except breathing to a loser with no life to speak of except breathing.
Of course, it's beautiful, it's a story but also a poem. but for thr most impatient readers, loser is just concise and appropriate definition for that....freaky no-life weirdo.