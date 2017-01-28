Qahwaji Says Terror Threat is Serious, Army on Alert to Foil Any

Army Commander General Jean Qahwaji stressed that terror threats in Lebanon are serious, and the latest attempted attack the neighborhood of Hamra, came because the Islamic State group is trying to make up for its defeats in the region and has asked its followers to strike back in Lebanon, An Nahar daily reported on Saturday.

The Lebanese Army has been expecting the IS to carry out an attack, because the group has been troubled with defeat in confrontation areas in the region and has therefore turned to the Lebanese arena and asked its followers to carry out attacks here, visitors to Qahwaji quoted him as saying.

He has reportedly told his visitors that the suicide bomb attack foiled by the army at a coffee shop in the upscale Hamra neighborhood in Beirut last week, was carried out by a lone-wolf, Omar al-Assi. The army has been tracking the would-be suicide bomber. Investigations have shown that he received orders from the IS in Syria's Reqqa.

The Army is on full alert in the face of terrorist threats, the General was quoted, as he expressed satisfaction with the “wide” coordination between the Army and the ISF Intelligence Branch which made them capable of foiling the operation in a crucial moment.

Nevertheless, Qahwaji stressed the need for utmost vigilance to counter any future dangers.