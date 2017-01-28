Baby Killed in Storm in Akkar

A baby girl was killed when a huge tree uprooted by a winter storm pummeling Lebanon, landed on a warehouse where a Syrian displaced family was living in the northern district of Akkar, the National News Agency reported.

The baby, Salam Aref al-Faouri, five months old was killed and the family was forced to leave the refuge after its destruction, according to NNA.