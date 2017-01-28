UN Urges US to Continue 'Long Tradition' of Welcoming Refugees
The United Nations Saturday urged President Donald Trump to continue his country's "long tradition" of welcoming refugees and ensure equal treatment for them all regardless of race, nationality or religion.
The appeal came in a joint statement from the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, and the International Organization for Migration in reaction to Trump's sweeping new executive order on Friday suspending refugee arrivals and imposing tough controls on travellers from seven Muslim countries.
